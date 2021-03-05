West Bengal Election 2021: Smaller parties rally behind Mamata Banerjee to take on BJP might

West Bengal Elections 2021: After Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav have also extended their support to Mamata Banerjee.

The political scenario in West Bengal keeps getting interesting with each passing day. Days after Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave more than a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Banerjee, other regional parties have also thrown their weight behind the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. Partners in the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra – Shiv Sena and NCP – have extended support to Banerjee. Interestingly, Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls with CPI(M) against Mamata Banerjee’s TMC while in Maharashtra, it’s a part of the Maha Vikash Aghadi.

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have extended their support to the TMC instead of the Congress in West Bengal. RJD too fought the Bihar polls in alliance with Congress.

After meeting Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav had said that he will support Mamata Banerjee wherever needed. He has said that the priority is to keep the BJP away from winning power in the state.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut yesterday said that the current scenario in Bengal looks like a ‘Didi vs All’ fight and hence Shiv Sena has decided not to contest the polls and stand in solidarity with Mamata Banerjee.

According to reports, Pawar also spoke to Banerjee yesterday extending his support. He also expressed disappointment over the Congress’ alliance with the Indian Secular Front of Abbas Siddiqui.

Three days ago, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his moral support to Banerjee, saying that he would urge his well-wishers to support Mamata Banerjee. Notably, the SP had also contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in alliance with Congress.

The Congress campaign appears to be in disarray in the state with a number of contradictions within the party itself over its alliance with Siddiqui. Congress leader and one among G-23 leaders, Anand Sharama had questioned the party over allying with the ISF in Bengal saying that ‘such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism’. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had termed Sharma’s statement as an attempt ‘to undermine the party in tune with BJP’s agenda’.

Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, the BJP had won just three seats. CPI had won one, CPI(M) 26, Congress 44 while the ruling TMC had won massive 211 seats in the 294-member assembly. The BJP had widened its reach in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 seats out of 42 parliamentary constituencies while the TMC had bagged 22. Congress had won just two seats.

Elections in the eastern state will be held in eight phases. The voting for the first phase will take place on March 27 while the polling for the last phase will be held on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.