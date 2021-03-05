  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Smaller parties rally behind Mamata Banerjee to take on BJP might

By: |
March 5, 2021 12:47 PM

West Bengal Elections 2021: The voting for the first phase will take place on March 27 while the polling for the last phase will be held on April 29.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021West Bengal Elections 2021: After Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav have also extended their support to Mamata Banerjee.

The political scenario in West Bengal keeps getting interesting with each passing day. Days after Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave more than a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Banerjee, other regional parties have also thrown their weight behind the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. Partners in the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra – Shiv Sena and NCP – have extended support to Banerjee. Interestingly, Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls with CPI(M) against Mamata Banerjee’s TMC while in Maharashtra, it’s a part of the Maha Vikash Aghadi.

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have extended their support to the TMC instead of the Congress in West Bengal. RJD too fought the Bihar polls in alliance with Congress.

Related News

After meeting Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav had said that he will support Mamata Banerjee wherever needed. He has said that the priority is to keep the BJP away from winning power in the state.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut yesterday said that the current scenario in Bengal looks like a ‘Didi vs All’ fight and hence Shiv Sena has decided not to contest the polls and stand in solidarity with Mamata Banerjee.

According to reports, Pawar also spoke to Banerjee yesterday extending his support. He also expressed disappointment over the Congress’ alliance with the Indian Secular Front of Abbas Siddiqui.

Three days ago, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his moral support to Banerjee, saying that he would urge his well-wishers to support Mamata Banerjee. Notably, the SP had also contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in alliance with Congress.

The Congress campaign appears to be in disarray in the state with a number of contradictions within the party itself over its alliance with Siddiqui. Congress leader and one among G-23 leaders, Anand Sharama had questioned the party over allying with the ISF in Bengal saying that ‘such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism’. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had termed Sharma’s statement as an attempt ‘to undermine the party in tune with BJP’s agenda’.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, the BJP had won just three seats. CPI had won one, CPI(M) 26, Congress 44 while the ruling TMC had won massive 211 seats in the 294-member assembly. The BJP had widened its reach in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 seats out of 42 parliamentary constituencies while the TMC had bagged 22. Congress had won just two seats.

Elections in the eastern state will be held in eight phases. The voting for the first phase will take place on March 27 while the polling for the last phase will be held on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election 2021 Smaller parties rally behind Mamata Banerjee to take on BJP might
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rahul Gandhi targets govt over price rise issue
2Supreme Court quashes 27% OBC reservation in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls, says total reservation ceiling of 50% can’t be breached
3Kerala Assembly Election 2021: 57 MLAs are crorepatis, average assets top Rs 2 crore, says ADR report