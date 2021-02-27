West Bengal Election 2021: Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicts spectacular win for BJP in Bengal ahead of visit

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that he will take part in the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal on Sunday. (File photo)

A day after poll schedule was announced for 294-member West Bengal Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would clinch a “spectacular” victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and come to power in that state as people there have now risen against the “misgovernance” of the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

He also said that he will take part in the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said, “I will reach Kolkata tonight to take part in the Parivartan rally tomorrow. I will address three public meetings there as part of it.”

The Election Commission on Friday announced eight – phased polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29.

“The assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata didi is frightened and furious too,” he said.

“That is why Parivartan rallies are being attacked and BJP workers have been killed. But their sacrifice won’t go in vain. West Bengal has risen against Mamata didi’s misgovernance, and also against goodaism, corruption and loot,” Chouhan said.

The BJP is going to get spectacular success in West Bengal and form a government there, he said.