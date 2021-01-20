West Bengal Election 2021: Ranjan Banerjee, senior V-P of Aditya Birla Group, joins BJP

Ranjan Banerjee, senior Vice-President of Aditya Birla Group, today joined BJP in Kolkata

West Bengal Election 2021: Ranjan Banerjee, senior Vice-President of Aditya Birla Group, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata. Speaking on the occasion, Banerjee thanked the saffron party for giving him the opportunity to “serve the people of the state”. “We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment,” he said. Banerjee’s induction would help the saffron party in projecting that it will draw industries to West Bengal, which has been victim of anti-industrial movements for decades.

The Left as well as TMC under Mamata Banerjee did not promote industrialization in the state. In fact, Mamata Banerjee led the movement against the Nano plant at Singur, following which Tata shifted the manufacturing unit to Gujarat. The BJP has promised that it will encourage industries to set up their units in the state to create jobs.

Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah put out some numbers suggesting that the state had fallen in almost all economic parameters. At the time of independence, he said, Bengal had one third of India’s entire GDP but it had been reduced to minimalistic levels during three decades of Communist rule and one decade of TMC rule. He further said that Bengal’s per-person income was nearly double of Maharashtra’s in 1960. “But today, it is not even half of India’s business capital! Who’s responsible for this?” the home minister asked.

Addressing a press conference at the end of two-day visit, Shah said that the eastern state was at 20th position in industrial growth out of 32 in India. He said the growth rate in the service sector was 5.8 per cent and it stood at 28th position. “FDI in Bengal continues to stand at just 1 per cent from 2011 till date. There is no space to fall below,” the home minister said. However, Mamata Banerjee rejected these numbers saying they were all “garbage of lies”