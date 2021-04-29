West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8 Voting Live Updates: Voting underway for final phase across 35 seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 8 Polling Live, WB Election Phase 8 Voting Percentage: The polling will continue till 6.30 pm.
Voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata.
West Bengal (WB) Election Phase 8 Voting Live News: Voting is underway for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Long queues were seen outside most polling booths since early morning, raising concern over the spread of the infection even as the Election Commission said that all precautionary measures are in place. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm. Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an EC official said. The poll panel has deployed 641 companies of central forces in the final phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.
Voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata. The poll panel has placed Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance till 7 am on Friday, as the chief electoral officer received “several complaints against him”. The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly began on March 27. The votes will be counted on Sunday, May 2.
Campaigning for the eighth and final phase has been a low-key affair, following curbs imposed by the EC in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state. The EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning. It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people. Leaders of political parties chose either the virtual platform or small street-corner meetings for campaigning, which ended on April 26 evening. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of mishandling the second wave of COVID-19 and providing inadequate vaccines to the state. BJP president J P Nadda denied Baneree's allegations and attacked her for not attending the crucial meetings convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID situation.
West Bengal Election Live: Voting began with a half an hour delay due to a glitch in the EVM, at polling booth number 188 in Birbhum.
West Bengal Election Live: Voters' queue in front of the Polling Station No. 212 (Debi Pankajini Free Primary School) under 163 Entally Assembly Constituency of Kolkata North District.