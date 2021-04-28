  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8: Voting date, time, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, Covid protocol – All you need to know

April 28, 2021 12:29 PM

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election 2021 Phase 8 Voting Time, Schedule, Candidates List: There are 35 constituencies which will go to polls on April 29. 

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election 2021 Phase 8 Voting, Full Schedule, Constituency Details: The eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal will be held tomorrow. As the Election Commission had increased the silence period to 72 hours. Campaigning for the eighth and final phase of polling has ended on Monday. Both the BJP and the TMC held virtual rallies to woo the voters. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee held virtual campaigns just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did from New Delhi. BJP president J P Nadda, its West Bengal head Dilip Ghosh, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty and other star campaigners like Smriti Irani held small rallies to campaign for the party’s candidates contesting in the eighth phase of polling.

West Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Voters Demography, Polling Time, Schedule: The Election Commission said that a total of 84,77,728 voters — 43,55,835 male, 41,21,735 women and 158 of the third gender are eligible to vote in the eighth phase polls. The polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 11,860 polling booths.

West Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Key Candidates and Constituency: There are 283 candidates across 35 constituencies – six constituencies of Malda, 11 in Murshidabad, seven in Kolkata North and 11 in Birbhum. While 11 candidates each have been fielded by TMC, BSP and BJP, the CPI(M) is contesting on four seats, Congress in three, AIFB in 2 and RSP (1). There are four Independent candidates in the fray as well. The focus will be on five assembly constituencies in Kolkata north – Beleghata, Jorsanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur-Belgachia. In Shyampukur seat, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja is contesting against BJP’s Sandipan Biswas and AIFB’s Jiban Prakash Saha. In Beleghata, TMC has fielded Paresh Paul against BJP’s Kashinath Biswas and CPI-M’s Rajib Biswas. In Jorasnko, BJP has named Meena Devi Purohit against TMC’s Vivek Gupta and Congress’ Ajmal Khan. The TMC has named Atin Ghosh in Kashipur-Belgachia against BJP candidate Sibaji Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Pratip Dasgupta. A close contest is also expected in the Maniktala assembly seat where state Consumer Affairs Minister TMC veteran Sadhan Pandey will fight former India footballer and BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey and CPI(M)’s Rupa Bagchi. A tough fight is being expected in the Bolpur assembly seat of Birbhum where the BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly against state minister Chandranath Sinha. A neck and neck contest is also expected in Nanoor, Murari and Labhpur.

West Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Full List of Constituencies: There are 35 constituencies which will go to polls tomorrow.
Manikchak                                   Maldaha (SC)
English Bazar                               Mothabari
Sujapur                                        Baisnabnagar
Khargram (SC)                             Burwan (SC)
Kandi                                           Bharatpur
Rejinagar                                     Beldanga
Baharampur                                 Hariharpara
Nowda                                         Domkal
Jalangi                                         Chowrangee
Entally                                          Beleghata
Jorasanko                                    Shyampukur
Maniktala                                    Kashipur-Belgachhia
Dubrajpur (SC)                            Suri
Bolpur                                         Nanoor (SC)
Labpur                                        Sainthia (SC)
Mayureswar                                Rampurhat
Hansan                                        Nalhati
Murarai

In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the election will be held by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol. While the temperature of voters will be checked, they will be provided with gloves and sanitisers at the polling station.

