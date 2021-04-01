West Bengal Election 2021: ‘Not seasonally religious’, PM Narendra Modi hits back at Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh visit row

PM Modi alleged that Bengal’s farmers have suffered a huge loss due to the policies of the TMC government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising objections to his Bangladesh visit. Reacting to the TMC’s complaint to the Election Commission, the PM said that he is not one of those people who are seasonally religious. “We aren’t people who are seasonally religious. We’re always proud of our religious sentiments. Didi has forgotten the people of Bengal only to support and appease infiltrators,” said PM Modi.

He added, “I wonder what has happened to Didi. A few days ago I went to Bangladesh. There I visited Jeshoreshwar Kali Mata Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, and offered prayers. But Didi has a strong objection to this. I went to the holy land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur in Orakandi and sought blessings for the whole country. Seeing this, Didi’s anger reached the seventh sky. You tell me, is it wrong to go to Maa Kali’s temple? Is it wrong to bow down to Harichand Thakur ji?”

The PM said that Mamata Banerjee earlier had problems with Jai Shri Ram and Durga idol immersion, now she has a problem with those wearing tilak and saffron clothes. “Mamta didi had problems with Jai Shri ram’s chant. Mamta didi had problems with the immersion of Durga ji’s idol. But now Didi has problems with Tilak and saffron clothes. Now, didi’s people have started calling people who keep braid (choti) a demon,” said PM Modi in an alleged reference to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remark where she had termed BJP MP Giriraj Singh a Chotiwala Rakshasa (Demon with braid).

Union Minister Giriraj Says Mamata's from 'Rohingya Clan' Proud of it. Far better than being from the Chotiwala Rakshasa Clan! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 31, 2021

PM Modi also said that as soon as a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the PM Kisan Yojana benefits will be passed on to farmers. “As soon as the BJP government is formed in Bengal on May 2, the process of giving the benefit of the PM Kisan Yojana to you will be started immediately….Rs 18,000 will be directly transferred to the bank account of every farmer of Bengal,” he said.

The PM alleged that Bengal’s farmers have suffered a huge loss due to the policies of the TMC government. He said that lakhs of farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi due to Didi’s arrogance.

The BJP leader alleged that the TMC government did not develop the Sunderban region. “Didi’s government did not develop a tourism-rich region like the Sunderbans, the islands here, the beaches here…What is the problem with Didi, people of Sunderban knows, this whole area knows. To appease the infiltrators, Didi forgot the people of Bengal,” he said.

The PM said that the BJP government will prioritise connectivity infrastructure in the region with the goal of Sonar Bangla.

PM Modi claimed that the people of Bengal are fade-up with the cut-money culture of the TMC government.

“In the Corona era, the BJP government sent free rice, there was cut-money in it. Crores of houses were built all over the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In Bengal, the central government has sanctioned more than 30 lakh houses for the poor. But due to cut-money, the houses of many poor people are lying incomplete here…The Trinamool’s tolabazi (extortion) have made the poor, middle class, entrepreneurs, all of them unhappy…If a house is built, then there is cut-money in it. There is cut-money in the children admission or job application. Be it home loan, education loan, admission in hospital, cut-money is everywhere. This situation has troubled the poor and the backward the most,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi claimed that Banerjee has betrayed the people of Bengal and now she is insulting the rich culture and tradition of Bengal. He said that Bengal needs a government that will bring Bengal back to its golden period once again.

Elections in Bengal is being held in eight phases. The last phase of polls will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.