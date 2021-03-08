West Bengal Election 2021: Mamata targets Modi, says day not far when country will be named after him

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Election 2021: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “spreading lies and canards” against her government. She said the voters, this time, would witness a ‘Didi versus BJP’ fight in all 294 constituencies of West Bengal. Raising the issue of PM Modi’s picture on coronavirus vaccination certificates, the chief minister said that the “day was not far when the country will be named after him”. The Trinamool Congress chief further asserted that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal. “The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats,” she said.

Targeting the saffron party, Mamata Banerjee said that its leaders come to Bengal “only during elections and spread canards and lies”. “He (Prime Minister Modi) is lecturing us on women’s safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in PM Modi’s favourite Gujarat? The Prime Minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on Covid vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” the chief minister said while addressing a rally on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Mamata Banerjee’s remarks come just a day after Prime Minister Modi attacked TMC and its leaders for corruption and violence in the run-up to assembly elections. Speaking at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister mentioned the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker who had allegedly been assaulted by TMC workers and said that women were not safe in Bengal.

The chief minister today refuted that claim saying that had that been the case, they wouldn’t have been able to move around freely at night. Banerjee said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shift focus on BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, “where, as per reports, four rapes and two killings have been recorded every day over the past two years.”