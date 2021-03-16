  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee says Amit Shah conspiring to kill her due to ‘poor’ turnout in his rallies

By: |
March 16, 2021 3:13 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the assembly elections in the state and wondered whether the Election Commission is working as per his instructions.

mamata-banerjeeReferring to the alleged "attack" on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said no one will stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the assembly elections in the state and wondered whether the Election Commission is working as per his instructions. Claiming that Shah is getting “frustrated” by “poor turnout” at his rallies, Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is plotting conspiracies to kill her as her security director Vivek Sahay was removed by the Election Commission after she sustained injuries last week in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram.

Referring to the alleged “attack” on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said no one will stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP. “Amit Shah is getting frustrated as there is a poor turnout at his rallies. Instead of running the country, he is sitting in Kolkata and hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me? Do they think that they will win this election by killing me? They are wrong,” she said while addressing a rally here.

Related News

Banerjee also wondered whether the Election Commission has lost its independence, and alleged that the poll panel is working as per Shah’s instructions. “Is Amit Shah running the EC? He is giving instructions to the EC. What happened to their independence? My director, security (Vivek Sahay) was removed (by EC) as per his instructions,” she alleged. Banerjee claimed Shah, who came back to Kolkata last night from Guwahati and held a series of meetings with the BJP’s state leaders, was “hatching conspiracy as he has understood after witnessing poor turnout at his rallies that the saffron party is still miles away from winning the assembly elections”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election 2021 Mamata Banerjee says Amit Shah conspiring to kill her due to ‘poor’ turnout in his rallies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MPLADS funds for 2019-20 cleared, FM Sitharaman informs Parliament
2India has clearly stated policy against expansionism, terrorism: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
3Antilia bomb scare: Pressure mounts on Mumbai Commissioner, Home Minister; will Anil Deshmukh resign?