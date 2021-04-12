West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: PM Modi to address 3 rallies in West Bengal

West Bengal Election 2021: Prime Minister Modi in Bengal Today

West Bengal Election LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will today address a series of rallies in poll-bound West Bengal. The Prime Minister will address three rallies, in Bardhman at 12 PM, Kalyani at 1:45 PM, Barasat at 3:15 PM. The Home Minister will have four events in the state— roadshows in Kalimpong and Siliguri, two public meetings in Dhupguri and Hemtabad.

Top leaders from the BJP and Trinamool Congress have stepped up their attacks at each other as the elections enter the crucial stage. So far, in the first four phases, voting has taken only for 135 of 294 seats. Polling for 159 seats is yet to take place in the next four phases. The fifth phase of polling for 45 seats will take place on April 17 (Saturday). The rest three phases will take place on April 22, 26 and 29.

In the fourth phase, five people died in two separate incidents of firing in Coochbehar, leading to a heated exchange between Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah. Four people died in central police firing while one Anand Barman was shot at by unknown miscreants when he was returning home. Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre for the death of four people and called it a ‘genocide’. However, Shah said that it was she who instigated women and youngsters to gherao central police forces, which they did that led to firing.

