West Bengal Election 2021 Live: ‘Brace yourselves’, TMC warns BJP after Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live: Mamata Banerjee was in Nandigram over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her campaign in Nandigram last evening. Banerjee claimed that she was attacked by some men who manhandled her and pushed her during the campaign leading to an injury in her left leg. The Chief Minister said that she was standing outside her car with the door open and few people came there and pushed the door that hit her leg. She alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which she fell flat on her face. Several leaders have condemned the attack and wished her a speedy recovery. TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee warned the BJP to face the consequences on May 2 – election results day. “@BJP4Bengal, Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd. Get READY!!!” tweeted Abhishek.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave the Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple. Mamata Banerjee said that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish, besides having chest pain. She alleged conspiracy behind the attack saying that no local police was present there.

Read More