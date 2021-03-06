West Bengal Election 2021: Left out by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLAs turn to BJP

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Four-time TMC MLA from Satgachia, Sonali Guha is set to join the BJP after being denied ticket.

West Bengal Election 2021: A day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, a storm has started brewing within the party. While Banerjee has brought in 114 new faces to contain the anti-incumbency factor from playing out, those who were left out in the list had openly expressed their displeasure. Though the CM has tried to keep her flock together by saying that the TMC will create Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) to accommodate senior and experienced leaders, the assurance has seemingly failed to work as of now.

Four-time TMC MLA from Satgachia, Sonali Guha is set to join the BJP after being denied ticket. Guha had burst into tears yesterday after her name was dropped from the list of candidates announced by the CM. She said that she has been with Mamata Banerjee from the beginning.

Another leader and former TMC MLA Dinesh Bajaj resigned from the party expressing his displeasure over ticket distribution. “When I saw that lines have been crossed, I said, ‘not any more’. It doesn’t matter whether I get a ticket from BJP or not, I have decided not to stay with the TMC anymore. I’d been with Didi for 20 years, but I felt they did not consider my name,” said Bajaj.

He said that the party must give a chance to the newcomers but it should not be at the cost of senior leaders. “if they want to prioritise newcomers they can but old ones shouldn’t be forgotten…Secondly, sentiments in the party towards Hindi-speaking people that they’re considered outsiders, how long will it be tolerated?” said Bajaj. Later in the day, Bajaj also met with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Bajaj said that he has sent his resignation to CM Mamata Banerjee.

Another TMC leader and former MLA Arabul Isla, who is a strongman from Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas district, claimed that that party has ignored those who have supported it from their heart.

According to reports, supporters of current TMC MLA Rafiqur Rahaman protested by blocking the highway after his name did not figure in the list. Rahaman is the sitting MLA from Amdanga in North 24 Parganas.

These leaders are also uncertain over continuing their association with the TMC.