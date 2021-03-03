West Bengal Election 2021: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan not allowed in Bengal; Ram ‘drohi’ have no place in India, says Yogi Adityanath

West Bengal Election 2021: Adityanath asked the TMC government why it is opposed to 'Ram bhakts' but has a "nexus with forces that bring anarchy in the state".

West Bengal Election 2021: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and ‘Love Jihad’ are continuing unabated while the TMC government is endangering national security by indulging in appeasement politics.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which said that West Bengal doesn’t need sermons on law and order from Yogi Adityanath as his state has recorded the highest number of incidents of crime against women.

Raking up the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan issue, the firebrand BJP leader accused the TMC government of “playing with people’s religious sentiments” by not allowing them to chant the slogan and warned her saying, “See what happened to those who opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

He promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

“Appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only West Bengal but also of the country. The TMC has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state,” Adityanath said at a rally in minority-dominated Gazole area of Malda district, which borders Bangladesh.

“Through fraud and deceit, incidents of ‘Love Jihad’ are taking place in Bengal. Women of the state are not safe. We have made a law against ‘Love Jihad’ in UP. But in Bengal, where the state government is indulging in politics of appeasement, neither are there attempts to curb cattle smuggling nor dangerous incidents of ‘Love Jihad’,” he said.

Claiming that the raising of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, Adityanath said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC government for “playing with their religious sentiments”.

“Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won’t allow this to continue. Just see what happened to those who opposed the Ram temple. The people of India don’t take any other name other than Ram. Those who are Ram ‘drohi’ (traitors) do not have a place here,” he said.

Adityanath asked the TMC government why it is opposed to ‘Ram bhakts’ but has a “nexus with forces that bring anarchy in the state”.

Claiming that West Bengal, which had once led the nation, is now facing a lawless situation, Adityanath said the state needs a “double engine BJP government” to regain its lost glory.

Several senior TMC leaders were quick to respond to the allegations and said West Bengal did not need sermons from him and rather he should look at the dismal track record of his state.

They also raised the issue of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district by an accused out on bail in a case of molestation lodged in 2018 against the victim’s daughter.

“Yet ANOTHER Hathras! The count of dreadful incidents being reported from the @BJP4India-ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet @myogiadityanathis in Bengal?? #BJPHataoBetiBachao,” TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on social media.

“In a poll-bound state, Mr @myogiadityanath comes & spreads misinformation to fool people. While @BJP4Bengal leaders were spreading Fake News, the family members of the lady informed that she was already suffering from a medical condition resulting in the swelling,” she said in a series of tweets.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.