West Bengal Election 2021: The Congress is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member assembly.
West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates for Assembly Polls
West Bengal Election 2021, Congress candidates: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 13 candidates for first and second phase elections in West Bengal. It has fielded four-time MLA and deputy leader of Legislature Party, Nepal Mahato, from Baghmundi constituency in Purulia district. The Congress is contesting this election in partnership with Left and Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).
So far, neither the Congress nor the Left Front has announced any name for the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against former cabinet colleague and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Reports suggest that the Congress and the Left Front will leave the Nandigram seat for Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF, as the seat has a significant number of minority voters. The Congress is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member assembly.
List of Congress candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
In the first two phases of polling, the Left Front will contest 38 seats, Congress 13 and ISF 5. The Congress has been given the Purulia, Bhagabanpur, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Bankura, Bisnupur, Kotulpur, Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Moyna, Kharagpur Sadar and Sabang seats. The ISF has been given the Mahisadal, Chandrakona, Raghunathpur, Saltora and Raipur seats.