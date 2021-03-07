West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates for Assembly Polls

West Bengal Election 2021, Congress candidates: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 13 candidates for first and second phase elections in West Bengal. It has fielded four-time MLA and deputy leader of Legislature Party, Nepal Mahato, from Baghmundi constituency in Purulia district. The Congress is contesting this election in partnership with Left and Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).

So far, neither the Congress nor the Left Front has announced any name for the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against former cabinet colleague and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Reports suggest that the Congress and the Left Front will leave the Nandigram seat for Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF, as the seat has a significant number of minority voters. The Congress is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member assembly.

List of Congress candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Phase – I

Constituency Name and No Name of Candidate

Bhagabanur – 214 Shiu Maiti

Egra – 218 Manas Kumar Karmahapatra

Balarampur – 239 Uttam Banerjee

Baghmundi – 240 Nepal Mahato

Purulia – 242 Partha Pratim Banerjee

Phase-II

Patharpratima-130 Sukhdeb Bera

Kakdwip-131 Indranil Raut

Moyna-206 Manik Bhowmik

Kharagpur Sadar-224 Samir Roy

Sabang-226 Chiranjib Bhowmik

Bankura-252 Radha Rani Banerjee

Bishnupur-255 Debu Chatterjee

Katulpur(SC)-256 Akshay Santra

In the first two phases of polling, the Left Front will contest 38 seats, Congress 13 and ISF 5. The Congress has been given the Purulia, Bhagabanpur, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Bankura, Bisnupur, Kotulpur, Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Moyna, Kharagpur Sadar and Sabang seats. The ISF has been given the Mahisadal, Chandrakona, Raghunathpur, Saltora and Raipur seats.