  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

By: |
Updated: Mar 06, 2021 7:05 PM

BJP Candidate List West Bengal Election 2021: Out of 57 seats announced, the Baghmundi seat has been given to AJSU for West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP Full candidate list west bengal election 2021West Bengal Election 2021: BJP today released its first list of candidate for West Bengal assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram against Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Candidate List West Bengal Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released the first list of candidates for 57 seats for West Bengal assembly election 2021. Releasing the candidate list, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, “BJP’s Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections. Out of 57 seats announced, the Baghmundi seat has been given to AJSU for West Bengal Assembly elections.”

The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against TMC president and CM Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, Adhikari has challenged Banerjee to contest from Nandigram.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPwest bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election 2021 Full list of BJP candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi to address rally at Brigade ground tomorrow; BJP’s first candidate list expected today
2Assam Election 2021: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest assembly polls from Sibsagar
3West Bengal Polls: 114 new faces in TMC candidate list; party looking to beat anti-incumbency