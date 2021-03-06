West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

West Bengal Election 2021: BJP today released its first list of candidate for West Bengal assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram against Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Candidate List West Bengal Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released the first list of candidates for 57 seats for West Bengal assembly election 2021. Releasing the candidate list, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, “BJP’s Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections. Out of 57 seats announced, the Baghmundi seat has been given to AJSU for West Bengal Assembly elections.”

The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against TMC president and CM Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, Adhikari has challenged Banerjee to contest from Nandigram.

