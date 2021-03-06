West Bengal Election 2021: Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP; hits out at TMC, Congress

West Bengal Election 2021: After joining the BJP, Dinesh Trivedi said that journey of 'Sonar Bangla' has begun in West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi today joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Trivedi has joined the saffron party at a crucial time when Bengal is going to assembly polls. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present during the occasion. Notably, Trivedi has resigned from the Rajya Sabha on February 12th citing violence in West Bengal.

“I was waiting for this moment. We are in a public space to serve the people. However, in some parties (TMC/Congress), the family is most important and then there is a party that considers people as its family. Today, I have joined a family of people,” said Trivedi after joining the party.

Trivedi said that in other parties, leaders serve a family, not the country. “In other parties, leaders serve a family and I don’t know whether they serve the people or not. I have never left my ideology wherever I was. For me, the nation comes first and will always be my first priority,” said Trivedi addressing the media.

It’s not yet clear whether he will contest the polls or not. “I’ll be active in election process, irrespective of whether I contest or not. West Bengal has rejected TMC. They want progress, not corruption or violence. They’re ready for real change. Politics isn’t a ‘khela’. Mamata Banerjee has forgotten her ideals,” alleged Trivedi.

