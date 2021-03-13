  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC; says Mamata Banerjee to win Bengal polls

Updated: Mar 13, 2021 1:27 PM

Yashwant Sinha joined the TMC in the presence of leaders like Derek O Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Subrata Mukherjee.

Yashwant Sinha TMC BJPBefore joining the TMC, Yashwant Sinha met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence.

Former Union Finance Minister and rebel BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Joining the TMC, Sinha hit out at the BJP saying that today’s government believes in crushing and conquering. “BJP during Atal Ji’s time believed in consensus but today’s government believes in crushing and conquering. Regional parties like Akalis and BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?” said Yashwant Sinha.

The 83-year-old leader who had quit the BJP party in 2018, exuded confidence that the TMC will retain power with a large majority. “There is no doubt that the Trinamool Congress will return to power with a very large majority. A message should be sent to the whole country from Bengal that whatever Modi and Shah are doing from Delhi, the country will not tolerate it now,” he said.

The former union minister alleged that the country is facing an unprecedented situation today. “The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak under the present government,” alleged Sinha.

Before joining the TMC, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence.

Notably, Yashwant Sinha’s son Jayant Sinha is still with the BJP. He represents the party in Lok Sabha from Hazaribagh (Jharkhand). He was given the charge of Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Finance under the first term of the Modi government. He currently holds no ministerial responsibilities.

