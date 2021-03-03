West Bengal Election 2021: Exodus continues, 3 TMC Councillors and Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council join BJP

West Bengal Election 2021

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: The Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee continues to receive a number of resignations from all levels. Today, three TMC Councillors from Asansol and Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council Debasish Jana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata. This comes just a day after two-time party MLA and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari joined the BJP on Tuesday.

In the last couple of months, the TMC has suffered a flurry of exits including high-profile leaders like Suvendu Adhikary and Rajib Banerjee. In December 2020, Adhikary resigned from Trinamool to join the BJP. Along with him, about a dozen ruling party leaders including sitting MLAs joined the saffron party.

The top leadership of the BJP has been saying that by the time the election finishes in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee would be the only ones left in the TMC. The ruling TMC has, however, downplayed these exits, saying the leaders who are leaving the party know that they won’t get tickets.

Home Minister Amit Shah has on multiple occasions said that the BJP will form the next government by winning over 200 of 294 seats. This time, the election will take place in eight phases with the first phase on March 27 and last on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.