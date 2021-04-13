  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: EC notice to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Sitalkuchi firing

By: |
April 13, 2021 2:35 PM

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his alleged remarks that there would be "Sitalkuchi in several places", after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling in Cooch Behar district.

dilip ghoshThe notice cited Ghosh's alleged remarks that "if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. (File photo: IE)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his alleged remarks that there would be “Sitalkuchi in several places”, after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling in Cooch Behar district.

He has been asked to respond to the notice and make his stand clear on his remarks by Wednesday morning. The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh. The notice cited Ghosh’s alleged remarks that “if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.”

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election 2021 EC notice to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Sitalkuchi firing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mamata Banerjee, banned from campaigning for 24 hours, sits on dharna to protest ‘unconstitutional’ move by EC
2West Bengal Election 2021: In Darjeeling, Amit Shah promises permanent solution to problems of Gorkha community
3West Bengal Election 2021: Battle shifts to Gorkha turf, can BJP repeat 2019 performance in North Bengal?