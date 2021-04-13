West Bengal Election 2021: EC notice to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Sitalkuchi firing

He has been asked to respond to the notice and make his stand clear on his remarks by Wednesday morning. The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh. The notice cited Ghosh’s alleged remarks that “if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.”
