West Bengal Election 2021: EC issues notice to TMC minister Firhad Hakim over his speech allegedly inciting violence

West Bengal Election 2021: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim for his speech allegedly inciting violence. He has been given 24 hours to explain his remarks.
According to a portion of his speech made part of the notice, the senior TMC leader had asked people to hit BJP members.
He also made remarks against a central police force deployed in the state.
Besides citing provisions of the model code, the notice also referred to advisories issued by the EC to political parties on their conduct during polls.
The campaigning for the West Bengal polls has ended and the last phase of voting will take place on April 29.
