  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: EC asks petrol pumps to remove hoardings featuring PM Narendra Modi’s photo after TMC complaints

By: |
Updated: Mar 04, 2021 9:59 AM

West Bengal Election 2021: The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

West bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal Election 2021: A Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi's photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code. (PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an official said here.

The use of the prime minister’s photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Related News

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi’s photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code. The TMC leaders also alleged that the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on advertisements of various central schemes and the COVID vaccination certificates, distributed by the Union health ministry, violated the model code of conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election 2021 EC asks petrol pumps to remove hoardings featuring PM Narendra Modi’s photo after TMC complaints
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam Election 2021: Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported, says EC
2Gujarat witnesses average 2 murders, 4 rapes everyday: Assembly told
3Sasikala bids goodbye to politics ahead of Tamil Nadu Election 2021; urges Jayalalithaa’s true supporters to work unitedly