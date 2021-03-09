  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Congress leader Sikha Mitra threatens to leave party and join BJP

Updated: Mar 09, 2021 10:33 AM

The opposition Congress in West Bengal was hit by dissidence as senior Congress leader Sikha Mitra, wife of former WBPCC president Somen Mitra, on Monday accused the state leadership of sidelining her and threatened to leave the party.

west bengal elections 2021Mitra, a former MLA, accused West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of sidelining her and her son Rohan Mitra and didn't rule out joining the BJP in near future.

“The way the state Congress is being run is unacceptable. The state Congress leadership is compromising with the core ideology of the Congress. Both my son and I have been sidelined in the party. We don’t have any future in the party,” Mitra told reporters.

Incidentally, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had met her on Sunday evening at her home.

“Suvendu has requested us to join the saffron camp. He has even assured us a ticket for the assembly polls. I haven’t made any decision yet. I want to speak to our party president Sonia Gandhi before taking any decision. You never know what is in store in future,” she said. Sikha’s son, Rohan is a general secretary of the state Congress unit.

The state Congress leadership, however, declined to comment on it.

