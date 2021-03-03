West Bengal Election 2021: BJP’s first list of candidates likely in 1-2 days

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun the process of finalising candidates for the first and second phase of assembly elections starting March 27. On Tuesday, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that the Core Committee of the party met yesterday and discussed the candidates for the first and second phase of the election in West Bengal. He said the party will soon declare the names of the candidates for the first and second phase of the elections.

“The Core Committee discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon declare the names,” Ghosh said while speaking to ANI. Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will take place in eight phases, it will begin on March 27 and end on April 29.

Reports suggest that top BJP leaders will meet tomorrow (Thursday) at the party’s headquarters in the national capital to finalise the list of candidates for West Bengal.

Later today, a meeting of Assam BJP’s core group is scheduled to take place in Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders will meet party’s national president JP Nadda ahead of the Central Election Committee meet. In Assam, polling will happen in three phases. Counting of votes in Assam and West Bengal will take place on May 2.