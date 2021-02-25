West Bengal Election 2021: BJP launches manifesto crowdsourcing campaign, vows to end TMC’s ‘cut money’ culture

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: JP Nadda launched the BJP's Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata for the upcoming polls.

West Bengal Election 2021: With the assembly election approaching, the BJP has gone all out against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. BJP President JP Nadda today said that the saffron party will bring in a new culture in state politics where cut-money won’t have any place. During the launch of manifesto crowdsourcing in Kolkata, Nadda said, “We will bring a new culture in Bengali politics. There will not be cut money. Now you will decide how to cut the culture of cut money because it’s you who have been paying cut money,” said Nadda.

Bengali actor Payal Sarkar also joined the party in presence of the BJP President JP Nadda and State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Nadda launched the party’s Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata for the upcoming polls. He said, “BJP’s goal is Sonar Bangla. BJP will take advice from two crore Bengalis. There will be 30,000 suggestion boxes across the state. Suggestion Boxes will be set up in 294 Assembly constituencies where people can deposit their suggestions for the party.”

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, Nadda said that the BJP will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme when voted to power. “When the health service of Bengal is in such a dilapidated state, then how will Bengal develop? When BJP comes to power, we will definitely implement Ayushman Bharat here,” said Nadda in Kolkata.

Nadda added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said if West India reaches the pinnacle of development, then East India must also reach the pinnacle of prosperity. Nadda said that the BJP is committed to the development of Bengal.

Nadda said, “Mamata Didi always claims that Modiji does not give money to the state. Modiji has always given to the state. Even during Amphan cyclone, Modiji has given compensation, given rations but that did not reach the people.”

The BJP president said that one of the BJP’s goals is to stop Maoist activities. “Attempts have been made to destroy the glory of Bengal. It is the responsibility of the BJP to restore that pride,” said Nadda.