West Bengal Election 2021: Another setback for Mamata Banerjee, cabinet minister Rajib Banerjee quits

Cracks within the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are widening with each passing day. The West Bengal Assembly elections are just three months away and the ruling government has already lost several key leaders to its main opponent BJP. Today, in a fresh blow to the Mamata government, West Bengal Forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from his office as a Cabinet Minister. In his resignation, he conveyed his gratitude for getting the opportunity.

“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as a Cabinet Minister being in-charge of the Forest Department on today, i.e. on 22nd January, 2021. It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” wrote Rajib Banerjee.

The minister, however, refrained from stating any reason for his resignation. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of the minister.

Banerjee is the third minister of Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet to resign from the post amid a string of exits from the TMC ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held around April.

This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. pic.twitter.com/dfVq6aVxUj — Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBaitc) January 22, 2021

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had complained that some TMC leaders were spreading false propaganda against him. According to reports, senior party leader Partha Chatterjee had been in touch with him to resolve the matter.

While there is no formal announcement on Rajib Banerjee’s joining of BJP, if speculations are to be believed, he will be inducted into the BJP on January 31 during BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Howrah.

Earlier in December, heavyweight Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was once among Mamata Banerjee’s close aides, had quit the government to join BJP. Following his exit, many TMC functionaries had crossed over to the BJP.

While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has been terming the desertion of key leaders as good riddance, the move may definitely help BJP solidify its ground in the state.