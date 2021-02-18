  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: Amit Shah back in Bengal, to hold rallies in South 24 Parganas

February 18, 2021 12:25 PM

The Home minister will address rallies in Kolkata's neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address rallies in the same at the same time in the afternoon.

Amit Shah in Bengal (PTI)

West Bengal Election 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah is back in Bengal where he is scheduled to visit a few places and address rallies in the poll-bound eastern state. Today, he offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue. He is scheduled to visit the Kapil Muni Ashram and will then head to Namkhana where he will address Poribartan Yatra. The Home minister is also scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a migrant labourer and later take part in a roadshow.

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kakdwip area near Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas, where he will flag off the final leg of the five-phase Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in Bengal. The Home minister will also address rallies in Kolkata’s neighbouring South 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address rallies in the same at the same time in the afternoon.

The chief minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are also slated to address a party workers’ meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas. Speaking to PTI, a ruling party leader said that it will be a politically important day tomorrow (Thursday). “Both Shah and Didi will address rallies in the same district,” the leader said.

The BJP has emerged as the key challenger to the Trinamool Congress after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections, only four less than the TMC tally of 22. Amit Shah says the BJP will form the next government by winning over 200 seats.

