West Bengal: Director Security, SP suspended, DM removed over Nandigram incident involving Mamata Banerjee

Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur’s Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash were suspended on Sunday over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured, the Election Commission said. District Magistrate Vibhu Goel was also removed over the incident and transferred to a non-election post, it said.

The decisions come following a meeting of the EC over the report submitted by West Bengal chief secretary and the joint report by special general observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube over the incident that happened on March 10, an official statement said.

“After going through the reports the commission decided that Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee,” it said. The chief secretary, in consultation with the director-general of police, is authorised to decide on the new Director Security immediately, the EC said.

“Smita Pandey be posted immediately as DM and DEO, Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel who shall be transferred to a non-election post. Pravin Prakash, SP Purba Medinipur shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast,” the statement said. Sunil Kumar Yadav was made the new SP of Purba Medinipur. “Chief Secretary shall ensure that the investigation of Nandigram Case is completed and consequential action is taken as per law in next 15 days. Report in this regard shall be sent to the Commission by 31st march 2021,” the EC said.