West Bengal: BJP charges Mamata Banerjee with calousness, alleges glaring discrepancies in COVID-19 bulletin

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee , face covered with a piece of cloth (PTI Photo)

West Bengal coronavirus latest update: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed glaring discrepancies in the West Bengal Health Department’s Coronavirus bulletin. In a hard-hitting letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said that the Trinamool Congress government was still making attempts to hide the real picture despite facing flak from all quarters.

Vijayvargiya’s letter to Mamata Banerjee comes amidst allegations that the state government was making attempts to hide the real coronavirus figure.

“There are several unanswered questions on how the state government is handling the COVID pandemic. But I hope, in the interim, you will take note of the above observations and ensure these discrepancies are addressed at the earliest,” the BJP general secretary said in the letter.

“The government of West Bengal can’t give an impression of being callous when dealing with a sensitive issue involving lives of crores of people,” party’s West Bengal in-charge added.

Vijayvargiya’s comments come a day after an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which visited West Bengal to assess the Covid-19 situation, wrote to Chief Secretary Rijiva Sinha that the state had the highest mortality rate in the country at 12.8%. It said that the extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking.

“The government is coming out with a much detailed bulletin since Monday, but the data it is providing to people still has a lot of discrepancies,” he alleged.

He said the bulletin of Monday has some glaring discrepancies but expressed hope that the administration will be more transparent. He said that the government should assure the people that the state is committed to do whatever it takes to protect the citizens.

According to the West Bengal government’s claim, the state has reported 126 positive coronavirus cases per one population and is at the seventh position in the list.