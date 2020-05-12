West Bengal coronavirus: Health Secretary Vivek Kumar shunted out as Mamata Banerjee battles storm over COVID-19 handling

West Bengal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar's transfer comes amidst a barrage of criticism that the Mamata Banerjee government is facing over the handling of the coronavirus situation.
West Bengal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar transferred: West Bengal Principal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary Environment Department. The reshuffle comes amidst a barrage of criticism that the Mamata Banerjee government is facing over the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state.
“The Governor is pleased to appoint Vivek Kumar, presently posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department as Principal Secretary Environment Department vice Prabhat Kumar Mishra until further order. This is issued in the interest of public service,” the order said.
The 1990 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre was posted as principal secretary of Health department in December 2019. Besides, he was asked to continue to be the principal secretary of the information and cultural affairs department as well.
