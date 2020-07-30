West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away at 78, Rahul Gandhi condoles his demise

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies.

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday morning. He was 78. A senior official of the hospital told PTI that Mitra was admitted to the hospital a few days back after his creatinine level was found to be high during a routine check-up.

Somen Mitra was a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and also had other age-related ailments.

The Congress leader passed away around 1.30 am following a cardiac arrest, a PTI report said, adding that he had tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and son.

According to Mitra’s family members, he was taken to the hospital a few days back for regular health check-up. He had undergone a bypass surgery some years back when he was a Lok Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the passing away of Mitra and said that he will be remembered with ‘love, fondness and respect’.

All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect. pic.twitter.com/k1muPvycgT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2020

Mitra had served as a three-time president of the Congress’ West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018. He was a seven-term MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency. He was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha, elected from the Diamond Harbour in 2009 on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

Mitra, commonly known as ‘Chhorada’ (younger brother, was one of the most firebrand politicians of the 1960s and ’70s. He was baptized into the Congress, through student politics in the late sixties.

He left the Congress in 2008 to form his political outfit Pragatisheel (Progressive) Indira Congress. He later merged his outfit with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and won the election on a TMC ticket from the Diamond Harbour parliamentary seat that year. Mitra quit the TMC in 2014 to rejoin the Congress. He was one of the chief architects behind the CPI (M)-led Left Front and Congress alliance in West Bengal during the 2016 assembly polls.