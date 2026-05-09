West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-in oath-taking ceremony 2026 Live: West Bengal will get its first-ever BJP Chief Minister on Saturday after the BJP won the 2026 Assembly elections. Home Minister Amit Shah named Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly on Friday after several days of discussion and severe political turbulence in the eastern state.

“I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public,” ANI quoted the CM-elect as telling reporters soon after the announcement.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur during the recent elections — defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the latter by a margin of over 15,000 votes. The BJP secured 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress won only 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal: When is the swearing in ceremony?

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday morning — coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata from 10 am. It will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers and the Chief Ministers of other NDA-governed states.

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking Ceremony 2026

Home Minister Amit Shah named Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal on Friday while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. He dubbed the senior politician a key figure for the party’s vision of achieving “Sonar Bangla” through governance and development in the state.

“In a way, due to your faith, the central figure of today’s celebrations and the future Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari…I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bengal with joined hands. The atmosphere that had been created since the Communist era was deepened by Mamata Banerjee, and it was almost impossible to cast your vote there. I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting the BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi,” Shah said.

He also vowed to fulfil the mandate given by the people of West Bengal, outlining his vision of “Sonar Bangla” and development in the state.

“I also want to say on behalf of the party that the expectations that the people of Bengal have placed in us, based on which they have given us this mandate, we will do our best to uphold that trust to the fullest…It is the responsibility of all of us BJP workers to pursue the goal of ‘Sonar Bangla’ and fulfil the expectations of the people of Bengal. Today, the Kavi Guru’s lines are ringing true: ‘The path to a Bengal where the mind is free from fear and the head is held high with pride has been paved, and Bengal is walking that path’…” he added.

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