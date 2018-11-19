West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s biography hits the shelves

Published: November 19, 2018

A biography of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was released in bookstores across the country Monday, an official of publishers Penguin India said.

The book, titled “Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee”, brings out the unique position the Trinamool Congress supremo has occupied in Indian politics and establishes her as a national figure. (File)

A biography of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was released in bookstores across the country Monday, an official of publishers Penguin India said. The biography was penned down by journalist Shutapa Pal, keeping the national readers in mind, the official said.

The book, titled “Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee”, brings out the unique position the Trinamool Congress supremo has occupied in Indian politics and establishes her as a national figure.

Describing Banerjee as one of the country’s toughest women, the book explores her unique style of politics, her struggles and achievements, starting from her days in college politics to defeating the formidable over-three decades-old Left Front government in West Bengal in 2011.

It also explores the role she is expected to play in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

