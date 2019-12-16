West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to make India a better place for women

Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape incident in New Delhi on this day in 2012. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape incident in New Delhi on this day in 2012.

“Today is the seventh anniversary of the horrific Delhi gangrape case. The incident shook the country. We must all work together to make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women,” Banerjee wrote on a Twitter handle.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic, was raped and brutalised on a moving bus in Delhi. She and her male friend were then thrown out of the bus. She lost her battle for life in a Singapore hospital.