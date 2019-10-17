West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says TMC govt committed to alleviating poverty

Banerjee tweeted, “…our Govt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights.”

On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday, Banerjee tweeted, “…our Govt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights.”

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in 1987 to promote awareness about the need to eradicate poverty and destitution. The UN has proclaimed that poverty is a violation of human rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected.