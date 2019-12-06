West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says NRC & CAB two sides of the same coin

“If you give citizenship to all the communities, we will accept it. But if you discriminate on the basis of religion, we will oppose it and also fight against it,” the chief minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the NRC and the CAB are two sides of the same coin and the TMC will oppose it till the end. Speaking at a party programme here, Banerjee said the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill were being taken up by the Centre to divert attention of the people from the economic slowdown.

