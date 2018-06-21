West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says BJP a militant organisation, dividing Hindus. (Image: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and equated it to a militant organisation. Banerjee also claimed that saffron party is trying to create a division among the Hindus. Speaking at a conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are creating fights not only among Christians, Muslims but also among Hindus,” ANI quoted Mamata as saying.

Banerjee’s remark came a day after BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh had threatened the TMC of encounters. Addressing party workers in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, Ghosh threatened supporters and workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged attacks on BJP workers in the state.

The BJP state president also said that those who attack BJP’s supporters will either get imprisoned or face bullets. “Those who are attacking our party supporters will get imprisoned or bullets,” Ghosh said, adding that “we are counting every bullet which killed our workers.”

Ghosh also said that BJP has not signed a bond that it will offer Rasgullas if anyone attacks them. Ghosh said, “Just like the way Gabbar Singh said kitni goliya hain (how many bullets are there), the day will soon come when we will count the bullets as well as the bodies,” reports Indian Express. “No Kesto or Bistu will be able to save them. We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them Rasgulla if they beat us up,” Dilip Ghosh said reports IE.

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri district police have filed a suo-motu case against Ghosh for threatening TMC’s supporters. Ghosh is well known for issuing frequent political threats. A verbal war between both the parties has been growing after the recently held state three-tier Panchayat polls.