West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expands her cabinet ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls; check full list of the new appointees

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expanded her cabinet for the first time in her second term, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Four party veterans have been inducted into the West Bengal cabinet today – Tapas Roy, Sujit Bose, Nirmal Majhi and Ratna Ghosh.

Tapas Roy, who was the MLA of Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, has been appointed as the Minister of State Independent Charge for planning and parliamentary affairs. Sujit Bose, MLA of Bidhannagar of North 24 Parganas has also been appointed as the Minister of State Independent Charge for fire services.

While Ratna Ghosh, MLA of Chakdah in Nadia district has been appointed as Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Dr. Nirmal Majhi, former MLA of North Uluberia of Howrah district and chief of the West Bengal Medical Council have been appointed as Minister of States for labour, in the swearing-in ceremony that was conducted in the West Bengal Raj Bhavan by Governor KN Tripathi.

Banerjee also conducted a minor reshuffle in her ministry while announcing the portfolio for the newly appointed ministers. The Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya has been given the additional charge of housing department.

The expansion happened 31 months after the party led by Banerjee assumed the office for the second term in 2016. It came to power in 2011 with a historic win by overthrowing a 34-year-long regime by the CPIM regime.

This move came after Senior TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the post of minister and later from the post of the Mayor of Kolkata, on instruction of CM Mamata Banerjee. This happened after the personal life of Chatterjee, who was also the in charge of the TMC’s South 24 Parganas district unit, became public. After him, Urban Affairs Minister Fihad Hakim was awarded the post with the temporary additional charges.