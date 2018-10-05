West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demands roll back of central cess on fuel

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday blamed the Centre for high fuel prices, and demanded that the Union government should roll back the Rs 10 cess it levied on petrol and diesel before asking the states to reduce taxes. She said that the Centre can dictate the BJP-ruled states but not the others.

Banerjee claimed that fuel prices were reduced in the international market and asked why these were increasing in the country. “We (Bengal government) have already reduced fuel prices. You (Centre) have increased cess by Rs 10. Now you have reduced it by Rs 2.50 and you are asking others to do it. Others (states) are not your servants. You roll back the entire increase of Rs 10 and then talk”, Banerjee said at a programme here.

“We have not increased fuel prices. You have increased it. You can control the BJP-ruled states but not the others”, she said.

West Bengal had reduced the fuel price by Re 1 in August.

“Their (BJP’s) strategy is to increase the prices by 100 per cent and then reduce it to some extent with an eye on elections”.

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre gave money to the BJP-ruled states and claimed that it did not want to give funds to other states.