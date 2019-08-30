West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 25,000 each for Durga puja committees this year

Mamata Banerjee also chanted the Durga Stotra during the meeting. (Twitter image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a fund of Rs 25,000 each for all Durga puja committees this year. The Chief Minister has also announced a concession of 25 per cent on all electricity bills to Durga puja committees. She made this announcement while holding an administrative and coordination meeting with the Puja Committees at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Banerjee also chanted the Durga Stotra during the meeting. The Chief Minister also asked the puja committees to shun VIP passes maintaining that this practice is wrong. “If anyone wants to he/she may enter the puja pandal along with others in a line,” said Banerjee.

শারদীয়া উৎসব উপলক্ষে নেতাজী ইন্ডোর স্টেডিয়ামে প্রশাসনিক ও সমন্বয় বৈঠক পুজো কমিটিদের সাথে | Administrative and coordination meeting with the Puja Committees at Netaji Indoor Stadium prior to Durga Puja https://t.co/b30AvhrJoL — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2019

Earlier this month, the income tax department had reportedly served notices to several Durga Puja committees. Slamming BJP, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that she would sit on dharna to protest against the move.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said, “The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. #Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees’. The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love #Bangla may please join.”

However, later Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had dismissed about any such reports. The CBDT in a statement called the reports as factually incorrect. However, the CBDT authorities said that the notices were sent to a few contractors who haven’t paid due taxes.

Durga puja, one of the biggest festival among the bengalis will be celebrated between October 4, 2019, and October 8. The festival is likely to become a dispute between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the parties are trying to increase their vote bank through this festival.