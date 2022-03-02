West Bengal Civic Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Stakes high as counting begins shortly, TMC confident of clean sweep

Live

West Bengal Civic Poll Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the elections to 108 civic bodies, which went to polls on February 27, will be held today. Over 95 lakh voters participated in what is considered as West Bengal’s ‘mini-assembly polls’ to elect 2,171 councillors. The polling recorded over 78 per cent turnout even as several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the state.

On the political front, the civic polls will be a test for parties in district towns and will help them gauge deflecting, if any, from the assembly polls held last year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is already ahead in the race with over 100 councillors elected unopposed.

07:26 (IST) 2 Mar 2022 BJP demands repolling on all 108 municipalities The BJP has already approached the state election commission demanding cancellation of polls and repolling in all 108 municipalities including Dinhata where the TMC won all wards unopposed.