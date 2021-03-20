  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal: CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured

By: |
March 20, 2021 7:46 PM

A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by TMC leader Shiekh Sufiyan over the incident, which happened on March 10, the officer said.

Following the incident, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister's Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash.Following the incident, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister's Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash.

The West Bengal CID on Saturday took over the investigation into the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her election campaign, a senior officer of the agency said. A team of CID officers will soon be visiting the spot in the Purba Medinipur district and record statements of the witnesses, he said.

A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by TMC leader Shiekh Sufiyan over the incident, which happened on March 10, the officer said. The case has been filed under IPC section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against unknown persons, he said. Banerjee alleged that she was attacked in the Birulia Bazar area, in which she was injured in her left leg, besides hips, arm, chest, neck and shoulder as she fell down.

Related News

Following the incident, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister’s Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur’s Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash. Besides, it transferred district magistrate Vibhu Goel to a non-election post, pointing to lapses in Banerjee’s security. The incident became a boiling issue ahead of the elections with Banerjee campaigning on a wheelchair, drawing sharp attacks from the opposition parties, including the BJP that termed it a ploy for “sympathy votes”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Goa Municipal Election 2021 voting concludes; Pernem Municipal Council records highest voter turnout
2Goa Municipal Election 2021 Full Schedule: Polling time, constituency details, result date, all you need to know
3Assam Elections 2021: From demonetisation, GST to CAA, Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP from Gohpur