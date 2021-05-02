Chunchura Assembly Election Result 2021 Live: In MP vs MLA battle, can TMC retain seat despite admitting wrongdoing?

The saffron party has fielded its Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee from the seat.

Chunchura West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021 Live News: Chunchura Assembly Constituency is one of those seats in West Bengal from where the BJP has fielded its MPs. The saffron party has fielded its Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee from the seat. Like many other assembly constituencies, the Chunchura is also one of the strongholds of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. The constituency has voted for the TMC in the 2011 and the 2016 assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept a majority of the 18 seats in Hooghly district in the 2011 and the 2016 polls. However, the party conceded a lot of ground to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This had sent jitters down the TMC cadre in the region.

In the 2016 election, Tapan (Asit) Majumdar of the TMC had won from the seat for the second consecutive time. He defeated Dr Pranab Kumar Ghosh of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). Dr Pranab Kumar is again contesting from the seat. Notably, Majumdar had won from the seat in 2011 as well. However, after the BJP’s victory in the 2019 poll from the region, the TMC sensed the emergence of anti-incumbency against it. This forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to accept the TMC MLA’s fault. Addressing a rally in Chunchura, Banerjee had admitted wrongdoings by sitting TMC MLAs Tapan Majumdar of Chunchura and Tapan Dasgupta of Saptagram. She asked the voters to forgive them and give them another opportunity. The TMC has fielded both the sitting MLAs from the seat. Banerjee even said that if the TMC doesn’t win from Hooghly district, it will be a big problem for the party.

