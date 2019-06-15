West Bengal: Centre seeks separate reports on political violence, doctors’ strike

Published: June 15, 2019 3:45:40 PM

The Centre Saturday sought separate reports from the West Bengal government on political violence in the state which has claimed 160 lives in the past four years, and on the ongoing doctors' strike, officials said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses during party?s workers meeting, at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas. (PTI Photo)

A report has been sought from the West Bengal government on measures taken to contain political violence in the state and investigate such incidents so as to bring culprits to book, a home ministry official said.

Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said.

