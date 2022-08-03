West Bengal cabinet reshuffle today: Babul Supriyo among six new faces likely to be included in Mamata Banerjee’s govt

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle news: Former Union minister Babul Supriyo is among the five-six new faces likely to find place in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet reshuffle today. The rejig in the ministerial portfolios comes after Partha Chatterjee was stripped of his cabinet berth following his arrest in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam. Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier announced that a cabinet rejig is on the cards as many departments in the state were running without a head following Chatterjee’s arrest and the recent death of many leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee. After taking charge of Chatterjee’s portfolios, Banerjee said that it was not possible for her to shoulder all responsibilities.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress have indicated that Mamata is likely to push for young faces in the cabinet and Supriyo may find a place in the new-look cabinet. The other names doing the rounds are Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumder, while district leaders Biplab Roy Chowdhury, Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Burman may be promoted to Ministers of State, according to The Indian Express.

Many from the party felt that this was the biggest reshuffle in the Bengal cabinet under Banerjee since she first became the Chief Minister of the state. “In the last 11 years, there have been very few instances of a cabinet reshuffle, and those too were minor ones. This time though, the situation is different,” a senior TMC MLA said as reported by news agency PTI.

The then Union Minister Supriyo was fielded by BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections where he lost to TMC’s Aroop Biswas by over 50,000 votes from the Tollygunge constituency. Soon after, he left BJP and joined TMC later that year in the presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Supriyo fought in the Ballygunge Assembly byelections for TMC and won. Even though Banerjee was not ready to hand any ministerial berth to Supriyo around that time, she is keen on getting younger faces in her cabinet, according to an IE report.

On Monday, Banerjee, while ruling out the dissolution of her cabinet, said that the state would get four-five new ministers on Wednesday. “Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey passed away. Partha da (Partha Chatterjee) is in jail. They held important departments like panchayat, industry, consumer affairs and many more. I cannot handle more pressure. In their absence, who will look after these departments? So, I have to include new faces. Some leaders will also be sent to the party organisation.”