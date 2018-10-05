West Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Amit Mitra to head IT dept, Bratya Basu gets biotechnology

Mamata Banerjee cabinet reshuffle

In a minor cabinet reshuffle, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra was given the additional charge of the information technology and electronics department, a government notification has said.

Bratya Basu, who held the IT portfolio before Mitra took over, will now look after the biotechnology department, the notification released Thursday night stated.

The state finance minister had been looking after three departments — commerce and industries, finance, and micro small and medium enterprises and textiles.

With the latest reshuffle, the IT department has also been added to his folio.

Minister of state (MoS) for planning,

statistics and programme monitoring, and backward classes welfare Asima Patra has been given additional charges, too.

She has been made the MoS of two more departments – agriculture and fisheries, the notification said.

Asish Banerjee and Chandranath Sinha had earlier held the folios of agriculture and fisheries, respectively.