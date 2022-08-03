West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: Babul Supriyo among nine new ministers inducted into Mamata Banerjee govt

WB Cabinet Expansion Latest Updates: In one of the biggest cabinet reshuffle after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government came to power back in 2011, the state witness the swearing in of nine ministers on Wednesday. The new ministers to take oath are Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury. Among the new ministers to take oath is Babul Supriyo who was a former Union Minister in PM Narendra Modi’s central cabinet and had left the party in 2021, months after he had lost the Assembly elections. District-level party leaders like Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumder were also sworn in at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle | Nine ministers take oath in Kolkata – Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda & Biplab Roy Chowdhury are sworn in as Ministers with independent charges. pic.twitter.com/H4e4So7D8B — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Udayan Guha, who got a ministerial berth, was the agriculture minister in during the Left Front’s rule in the state. In 2016, Guha had joined the Trinamool. Guha is an MLA from Dinhata. Tajmul Hossain is a prominent face from North Bengal. He became an MLA for the first time after winning in the 2011 Assembly elections, representing the Forward Bloc. In 2016, Hossain joined the TMC. He has been made the Minister of State with independent charge.

Among the most prominent faces to be newly sworn in, Babul Supriyo has gotten a ministerial berth. After he lost to TMC’s Aroop Biswas by more than 50,000 votes in the 2021 elections, Supriyo announced his retirement from politics. However, in September 2021, he joined the party in the presence of party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



A household name from the Hooghly district, Snehasish Chakraborty was the party’s spokesperson and represented TMC in several debates across local media channels. He had won from the Jangipur constituency back in 2011 Assembly polls. He has repeatedly won from the same seat ever since. Chakraborty has also been made a minister.