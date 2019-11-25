West Bengal byelection: Senior BJP leader heckled by ‘TMC worker’ in Karimpur – Watch Video

Updated: November 25, 2019 1:40:36 PM

Karimpur bypolls: Senior BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar was allegedly manhandled today by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers in Karimpur.

Karimpur, Joy Prakash MajumdarBJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled today by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers in Karimpur.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Joy Prakash Majumdar was allegedly manhandled today by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers in Karimpur. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, Majumdar was visiting a polling booth in Karimpur for inspection. It was there that the alleged TMC workers thrashed him and kicked him.

Majumdar is also the BJP’s candidate for Karimpur Assembly bypoll.

The incident took place at Phipulkhola area of Nadia district when he was entering a polling booth.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy has written to the Election Commission for immediate intervention in bypoll in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj assembly seats.

“Today 50 TMC goons surrounded, kicked and pushed BJP’s Joy Prakash Majumdar. We demand immediate removal of SP and Additional SP,” he said.

