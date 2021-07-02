  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Budget Session 2021 Live Assembly session likely to be stormy eye on Governor’s address

West Bengal Budget Session 2021 Live: Assembly session likely to be stormy, eye on Governor’s address

By: |
Updated: July 2, 2021 10:24:11 am

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Budget Session 2021-22 Key Points: The BJP legislative party led by the Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari is likely to raise issues such as post-poll violence and vaccine fraud in the state.

West Bengal Budget Session 2021, Assembly Budget Session of West BengalThe West Bengal Legislative Council was set up in 1952 and abolished in 1969 during the United Front government.

West Bengal Budget Session 2021-22 Latest Update: The first session of the newly constituted West Bengal Assembly is commencing today. The session is likely to be stormy with the Mamata Banerjee government on the one hand and the opposition BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the other set to clash over a range of issues including post-poll violence. The session starts today with the Governor’s address and will continue till July 8. The state budget for 2021-22 would be placed on July 7. Dhankhar had already raised a few issues over the draft speech sent to him by the state government. According to sources, the Raj Bhavan wanted inclusion of the incidents of post-poll violence in the state to which the TMC government had an objection.

“The norm is the governor reads out the speech prepared by the state government. The governor cannot make any change as per his whims and fancies,” TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said. Last year too, he was opposed to parts of the contents of the speech, but had read it out. In support of Dhankhar, former Tripura Governor and BJP leader Tathagata Roy said there is no laid down rules that the governor’s speech at the assembly has to be exactly as drafted by the state government. The BJP, with 75 MLAs, is the main opposition in the Bengal assembly. The Congress and the Left parties have no representation in the present House. However, their alliance partner ISF has one MLA.

Read More

Live Blog

West Bengal Budget Session 2021 Live, West Bengal Assembly Session Live, Bengal Assembly Election Live 2021, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Address Live

Highlights

    10:24 (IST)02 Jul 2021
    West Bengal Budget Session 2021 Live: It's going to be Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee

    Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee will, for the first time, face each other on the assembly floor. Once considered a protege of Banerjee, Adhikari switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls and defeated the chief minister from the high-profile Nandigram seat by a slender margin.

    The faceoff between Dhankhar and Banerjee worsened on Monday with the chief minister accusing the governor of being "corrupt" as he was allegedly named in the Jain Hawala case drawing a sharp rebuttal from the Raj Bhavan, which accused her of propagating "lies and misinformation". Apart from placing the state budget for 2021-22 next week, the Trinamool Congress government will also table the ad-hoc committee report to examine the recommendation for creating a Legislative Council for discussion and passage in the forthcoming session.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Draft guidelines prepared to prevent fake vaccination drives: BMC tells HC
    2‘Total nonsense’: Dominica PM on claims that his govt was involved in Mehul Choksi’s abduction
    3Left parties congratulate Communist Party of China on its centenary, applaud its governance