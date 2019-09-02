West Bengal: BJP to observe 12-hour bandh, hold protests over attack on Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, state chief Dilip Ghosh

Published: September 2, 2019 10:03:14 AM

On Sunday, BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh had suffered a head injury when police resorted to a baton-charge in Kakinara area to foil BJP workers attempt to block a road.

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday to protest against the state government’s inaction against Trinamool Congress workers who allegedly attacked party MPs Arjun Singh and Dilip Ghosh. While Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, BJP’s Bengal unit chief Ghosh represents Medinipur constituency in the Lower House.

The saffron party has also announced to organise protests across all 23 districts in the state on Monday. The shutdown is being observed in North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore from 6 am to 6 pm. The bandh has been called in protest against the attacks on Singh, Ghosh, Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh and leader Biswanath Das in the last few days allegedly by TMC workers.

The party has said that it will also gherao the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Suburban (Kolkata) over the complete “collapse” of the law and order in the state. In other districts, the party will gherao the offices of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The party has also planned to hold a protest at Shyambazar Crossing in Kolkata. The party said that families of Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Debdas Mondal, all were killed in Sandeshkhali following violence post-general elections, will join the protest. Several state unit leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy, Raju Banerjee, Sayantan Basu, Bharati Ghosh, and Soumitra Khan will also be present there.

On Sunday, BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh had suffered a head injury when police resorted to a baton-charge in Kakinara area to foil BJP workers attempt to block a road. This led to a scuffle between the Trinamool Congress workers and the BJP.

The BJP lawmaker who is currently admitted at Appollo hospital in Kolkata has alleged that Manoj Verma, Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore struck his head with a baton.

He further said that party was holding a peaceful protest over the capture of its party office at Shyamnagar. Singh’s vehicle was also vandalized during the incident.

However, later in a series of tweets, the West Bengal police said, “Today some hooligans led by Arjun Singh, MP and his MLA son forcibly blocked road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore. CP along with other officers requested him not to cause inconvenience to the general public. He didn’t listen and provoked his supporters to attack police. Several policemen including the Commissioner are injured in the attack by hooligans. A pistol has been snatched and a bomb was thrown aiming at police from the roof of the house of Arjun Singh. The MP also got an injury on the head by a brick thrown by his supporters. Police has brought the situation under control.”

Meanwhile, BJP national working president JP Nadda lashed out at TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence and accused her of murdering the democracy.

“The West Bengal police acting on the wish and command of the TMC in hurling these brutal atrocities is clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta by the Mamata Banerjee. Attempt to Capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering the democracy time and again in West Bengal,” the former Union Minister tweeted.

“The underhand tactics adopted by TMC to counter the increasing popularity of BJP include not only occupying the BJP office forcibly but also a conspiracy to murder.@ArjunsinghWB Is this how TMC intends to practice democracy?is it the way to stop the spread of BJP in Paschim Banga?” said Dilip Ghosh in a tweet.

On Friday, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was allegedly assaulted by a group of TMC workers at Lake Town area when he was out for morning walk and on the way to take part in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event. Speaking to Financial Express Online, Ghosh had earlier said, “Our workers were attacked. Some of them were also admitted to the hospital. This is a revenge politics of Mamta Banerjee’s party. They are afraid of our growing popularity.”

