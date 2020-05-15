West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh alleges assassination attempt by police at Mamata Banerjee’s behest

Arjun Singh urged the Governor to direct the state government to initiate a departmental enquiry against Joint CP Ajay Thakur.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh on Friday claimed that an effort was made to assassinate him and his family by state police under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Singh said that Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family on the pretext of cross-firing on May 14 (Thursday).

“At around 7:30, he (Ajay Thakur) arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner, when intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he stated that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh as witnesses in a criminal case. When I demanded the said notices, he was speechless and directed Rajesh Ghosh, sub-inspector, Detective Department to issue the said notice. I was surprised and shocked that after the instruction, the afore-mentioned Rajesh Ghosh wrote the notices,” Arjun Singh said in his letter to the Governor.

The parliamentarian further said that he was surprised that the officer had come to serve the notice with so many associates and they had no lady officer even when one of the witnesses was female, Nitu Singh. Arjun Singh then said that as per his reliable sources, Ajay Thakur had planned to start an argument with my security personnel under some pretext and then assassinate him and his family in the cross-fire.

“To execute their plan, Ajay Thakur along with his 35 associates, 2 persons out of such associates are renowned miscreants, had come in civil dress,” the BJP MP claimed. He urged the Governor to direct the state government to initiate a departmental enquiry against Joint CP Ajay Thakur.