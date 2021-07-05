West Bengal BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami alleges attack by Trinamool; 7 workers injured

Gharami said that 7 BJP workers were injured in the attack.

West Bengal BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami has alleged that he was attacked during a visit to a party worker’s house and claimed that he was saved by his security guards. Gharami said that 7 BJP workers were injured in the attack. “Yesterday, when I was at a party worker’s house, TMC workers came and started sloganeering. They planned to attack me but I was saved by my guards. But seven BJP workers have sustained injuries,” said Gharami.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared the pictures of the injured claiming that even an MLA is not safe in the jungle raj of ‘Non-MLA CM’. “Sonamukhi MLA Dibakar Gharami attacked by TMC goons today at Manikbajar Panchayat area. 7 BJP party members accompanying him were seriously injured alongside others & had to be referred to Bankura Medical College. An MLA is not even safe in the Non-MLA CM’s jungle raj. Horrific,” he said in a tweet.

Sonamukhi MLA Dibakar Gharami attacked by TMC goons today at Manikbajar Panchayat area. 7 BJP party members accompanying him were seriously injured alongside others & had to be referred to Bankura Medical College. An MLA is not even safe in the Non-MLA CM's jungle raj. Horrific

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP from Bankura Lok Sabha Constituency also criticised the police for being under pressure from CM Mamata Banerjee. He warned that if incidents like this continue, there will be public outrage against it.

আজ সোনামুখীর বিধায়ক দিবাকর ঘরামী তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসের গুন্ডাদের দ্বারা আক্রান্ত। বিজেপির ৮ জন কর্মী এতটাই গুরুতর আহত যে বাঁকুড়া মেডিকেল কলেজে তাদের স্থানান্তরিত করা হয়েছে।

পুলিশ নির্বিকার, রাজ্যের কোন মন্ত্রীর চাপে?

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বিধায়ক সুরক্ষিত নয়।

জনরোষ হতে সরকার সাবধান হোন !

However, police denied knowledge of any such incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biswas told PTI that he does not have any information about any such incident. BJP’s Bishnupur organising district president Sujit Agasthi claimed that when some workers went to Sonamukhi police station to complain, two of them were detained.

On the other hand, the TMC claimed that the BJP is lying as no such attack has happened.